Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 5 December

Tonight, Monday 5 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Once again Alfonso Signorini will be running the show at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

During today’s episode, December 5, we will see whether or not there will be an elimination and who it will affect. The candidates in the nomination are Micol Incorvaia, Luciano Punzo and Patrizia Rossetti. Who will be eliminated? During the episode of the reality show for VIPs broadcast by Canale 5 in prime time, ample space will be dedicated to the bad relations between Clizia Incorvaia’s sister and Antonella Fiordelisi, the latter linked to her roommate Edoardo Donnamaria (while the former had a short visit). However, there is still no shortage of quarrels: in the last few hours there has been a clash between Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro. According to the former tronista, the Spanish girl would have adopted a non-transparent behavior towards her.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast unencrypted – free of charge – on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).