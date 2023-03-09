Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, March 9

Tonight, Thursday 9 March 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Once again Alfonso Signorini will be running the show at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

Tonight’s episode, March 9, will decree the elimination of one of the nominated competitors: Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon, Giaele De Donà, Alberto De Pisis, Antonella Fiordelisi, Davide Donadei and Luca Onestini. Let’s find out how the public is orienting itself on the main forums dedicated to Canale 5 reality shows. According to the survey on the Big Brother forumfree site, Nikita Pelizon is always the favourite, but Luca Onestini is making a comeback compared to Antonella Fiordelisi. In the elimination zone there are four vipponi who risk big, including Milena…

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast unencrypted – free of charge – on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is foreseen.

But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).