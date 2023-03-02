Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 2 March

Tonight, Thursday 2 March 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be present at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

The GFVip continues quickly towards the final between quarrels and sensational revelations. In today’s episode, Thursday 2 March 2023, everyone is waiting for the new trump card that the authors are ready to pull out to increase ratings.

Meanwhile in the house of Big Brother Vip, Davide Donadei lashed out against Edoardo Tavassi. To understand the dynamics that sparked the dispute, we need to go back to the episode broadcast on Monday when Giulia Salemi read a tweet from Chiara Rabbi, Davide’s ex-girlfriend live. The post read: “Welcome to the Anto club, let your friends console you now, who certainly know how to approach the subject.” Edoardo Tavassi limited himself to asking Donadei the meaning of that tweet and an uproar broke out.

Davide Donadei immediately went on a rampage. He started ranting and yelling at Edoardo Tavassi, who, on the contrary, remained calmly seated on the sofa. Davide, meanwhile, continued to yell: “You are pissing out of the vase. Edoardo now you piss me off. You don’t know shit and you’re talking. How the f** dare you. But if you don’t even know, how the fuck dare you? What the f **o are you doing, Edoardo? I don’t understand, I don’t want to talk about it and you talk about it? But how dare you, but sorry, have respect. You don’t even know. What the f** do you know. You don’t have to talk. Outside is something else, I judge what I see here. Make her come and then I’ll explain. What the fuck are you saying. Don’t touch my stuff. Do you want to talk? Talk about things here. You don’t know shit. Don’t talk about the things that happen outside. You’re shitting out of the jar. Don’t touch my things, I’ll make a mess”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-of-charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is foreseen.

But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).