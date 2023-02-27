Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, 27 February

Tonight, Monday 27 February 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be broadcast with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be running the show who will be at his side will have two columnists: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former reality columnist Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

After the elimination of Antonino Spinalbese, who was finally able to embrace his daughter Luna Marì, as many as 7 competitors ended up in televoting. And, therefore, at risk of elimination. We are talking about Nikita Pelizon, who continues to have a difficult relationship with Luca Onestini, of Oriana Marzoli, a bit in crisis with Daniele Dal Moro, of Antonella Fiordelisi, at loggerheads with her Edoardo Donnamaria, of Micol Incorvaia and Nicole Murgia , who broke the rules and had to deal with a provision and friends Tavassi and Donnamaria. Who will leave the reality show?

Streaming and TV

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-of-charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is foreseen.

But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).