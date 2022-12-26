Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode

Tonight, Monday 26 December 2022, at 21.30 on Canale 5 Big Brother Vip will be aired with the 2022-2023 edition, number 7. Once again Alfonso Signorini will be running the show who will have two commentators at his side: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (remained after the media tussle with the former commentator on the reality show Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final jackpot of 100,000 euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-to-air – free of charge – on Canale 5 on Mondays, Thursdays and occasionally on Saturday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.30. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).

Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 on TV and live streaming tonight, Monday 26 December 2022, but how many episodes are scheduled? The exact number of episodes scheduled is not known. The start of the televised dances of the edition is scheduled for 19 September. But we will also return to the most spied on house in Italy on Thursday 22 September. And then continue every Monday and every Thursday. The weekly appointment in prime time will be live from the Palastudio of Cinecittà, with its 1,800 m2. But until when will we enter the most spied on house in Italy? Its conductor, on Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, confirmed that it will be the longest edition ever. For now, the end of the reality show has been set for Monday 26 December but, as fans of the program are well aware, surprises are not excluded. As has often happened in the past, the dates have undergone changes with a three-month extension on the schedule. This time it is even rumored that the competitors’ stay in the most famous house in Italy could be extended until next June. We will see.