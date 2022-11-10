Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, November 10th

Tonight, Thursday 10 November 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be broadcast with the 2022-2023 edition, the number 7. Alfonso Signorini will once again be running at his side it will have two commentators: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (who remained after the media tussle with the former reality TV commentator Adriana Volpe). To win the victory and the final prize money of 100 thousand euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

During today’s episode, November 10, we will first of all find out who will have to leave the Cinecittà House among the competitors who ended up in nominations at the end of the last episode (Attilio, Pamela and Giaele). According to the pre-episode polls, Pamela would risk the most. The relationship between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria then continues, despite the possible obstacles represented by their respective ex-boyfriends: Gianluca Benincasa and Micol Incorvaia. The latter was criticized for her physical appearance by Antonella and this could lead to measures against the beautiful fencer. The previews reveal that there will be some surprises for some competitors and also a nice twist. We’ll see what it is tonight. Oriana Marzoli could then be disqualified for what was said to Antonino Spinalbese …

Streaming and tv

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast free of charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is expected. But not only that: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at about 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow, always live, the protagonists of the VIP reality show every day. On free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the next morning). And La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1am).