Big Brother Vip 2022-2023: the previews of today’s episode, October 31st

Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be broadcast with the 2022-2023 edition, the number 7. At the conduction there will once again be Alfonso Signorini who at his side it will have two commentators: Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli (who remained after the media tussle with the former reality TV commentator Adriana Volpe). The winner and the final prize money of 100 thousand euros (half of which will go to charity) will be the one who manages to stay as long as possible in the Cinecittà loft, passing unscathed between nominations and surprise eliminations. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

During today’s episode, October 31st, we will first of all find out who will have to leave the Cinecittà House among the many competitors who ended up in nominations at the end of the last episode. Spoiler: none. The home audience will be fundamental for what will be the result of the televoting during the Halloween episode. Voting will be officially closed as expected during the evening of October 31st. The most voted among the nominated contestants (Pamela Prati, Antonella Fiordelisi, Nikita Pelizon) will get immunity from the next nominations. The immune people who were chosen by the public during the evening of Thursday 27 October were Attilio Romita, Wilma Goich and Patrizia Rossetti. Sonia Bruganelli has decided to pardon Edoardo Donnamaria from the nominations. While Luca was “protected” by Orietta Berti. At the end of the episode, Giaele also escaped the danger of ending up in the nomination. The weekend in the House of Big Brother Vip 2022, for some competitors, was quite trying. In fact, Giaele De Donà began to despair and scream, because she could no longer find her bracelet. Obviously the value of the jewel was not a trivial matter: 20 thousand euros. A gift from rich American husband Brad Beck.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast free of charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.40. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But not only that: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at about 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow, always live, the protagonists of the VIP reality show every day. On free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the next morning). And La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1am).