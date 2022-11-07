Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, nominations: the competitors nominated today, 7 November

Who are the Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 competitors in nomination (nominated) at the end of today’s episode, Monday 7 November 2022? At the end of the episode they ended up in nominations … NEWS UPDATE …

How to vote

But how do you vote (televoting) for the competitors of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023? Each week the public will be asked to decide who should stay and who should leave the GFVip 6 house, choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote:

MEDIASET INFINITY APP: from your smartphone or tablet you just need to access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once registration is complete, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference.

from your smartphone or tablet you just need to access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once registration is complete, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference. WEBSITE: once registered on the official website of the program, access the TELEVOTO section to cast your vote.

once registered on the official website of the program, access the TELEVOTO section to cast your vote. SMART TV: those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in to Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app.

those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in to Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app. SMS: the classic method of SMS to the number 477.000. 2. indicating the name of the competitor to be deleted and / or saved. The maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on your operator.

We have seen who ended up in the nomination of Big Brother Vip 2022 2023 (GFVip 7) in nomination, but where to see the show on live TV and live streaming? The reality show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday and Thursday evening at 9.35 pm on Canale 5. The various live episodes will also be broadcast in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to see the various Mediaset programs from pc, tablet and smartphone.