Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, eliminated today: who was eliminated?

BIG BROTHER VIP 2022-2023 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the episode of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 broadcast today, Thursday 10 November 2022, on Canale 5? In nominations were Attilio, Pamela and Giaele. To have to leave the Cinecittà House was … NEWS UPDATE …

How to vote

We have seen who was eliminated (or eliminated) today – Thursday 10 November 2022 – by Big Brother Vip 2022, but how do you vote for the competitors? Each week the public will be asked to decide who should stay and who should leave the GFVip 7 house, choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote:

MEDIASET INFINITY APP: from your smartphone or tablet you just need to access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once registration is complete, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference.

from your smartphone or tablet you just need to access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once registration is complete, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference. WEBSITE: once registered on the official website of the program, access the TELEVOTO section to cast your vote.

once registered on the official website of the program, access the TELEVOTO section to cast your vote. SMART TV: those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in to Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app.

those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in to Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app. SMS: the classic method of SMS to the number 477.000. 2. indicating the name of the competitor to be deleted and / or saved. The maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on your operator.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen who was eliminated today at Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, but where to see the episodes live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs free – for free – on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 9.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is expected. But not only that: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at about 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow, always live, the protagonists of the VIP reality show every day. On free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the next morning). And La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1am).