Big Brother Vip 2021, eliminated today: who was eliminated?
BIG BROTHER VIP 2021 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the episode of Big Brother Vip 2021 broadcast today, Monday 4 October 2021? The nominations were Davide Silvestri, Amedeo Goria, Samy Youssef and Nicola Pisu. To have to leave the Cinecittà House was … NEWS UPDATE …
Competitors
But what are the competitors of Big Brother Vip 2021? Here is the list of VIPs who entered the House:
- Ainett Spephens
- Aldo Montano
- Alex Belli
- Amedeo Goria
- Andrea Casalino
- Carmen Russo
- Clarissa
- Jessica and Lucrezia Hailé Selassié
- Davide Silvestri
- Francesca Cipriani
- Gianmaria Antinolfi
- Giucas Casella
- Jo Squillo
- Katia Ricciarelli
- Manila Nazzaro
- Manuel Bortuzzo
- Miriana Trevisan
- Nicola Pisu
- Raffaella Fico
- Samy Youssef
- Soleil Anastasia Rises
- Sophie Codegoni
- Tommaso Eletti
How to vote
We have seen who was eliminated (or eliminated) today – October 4, 2021 – by Big Brother Vip 2021, but how do you vote for the competitors? Each week the public will be asked to decide who should stay and who should leave the GFVip 6 house, choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote:
- MEDIASET INFINITY APP: from your smartphone or tablet you just need to access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once registration is complete, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference.
- WEBSITE: once registered on the official website of the program, access the TELEVOTO section to cast your vote.
- SMART TV: those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in to Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app.
- SMS: the classic method of SMS to the number 477.000. 2. indicating the name of the competitor to be deleted and / or saved. The maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on your operator.
