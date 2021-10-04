Big Brother Vip 2021, eliminated today: who was eliminated?

BIG BROTHER VIP 2021 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the episode of Big Brother Vip 2021 broadcast today, Monday 4 October 2021? The nominations were Davide Silvestri, Amedeo Goria, Samy Youssef and Nicola Pisu. To have to leave the Cinecittà House was … NEWS UPDATE …

Competitors

But what are the competitors of Big Brother Vip 2021? Here is the list of VIPs who entered the House:

Ainett Spephens

Aldo Montano

Alex Belli

Amedeo Goria

Andrea Casalino

Carmen Russo

Clarissa

Jessica and Lucrezia Hailé Selassié

Davide Silvestri

Francesca Cipriani

Gianmaria Antinolfi

Giucas Casella

Jo Squillo

Katia Ricciarelli

Manila Nazzaro

Manuel Bortuzzo

Miriana Trevisan

Nicola Pisu

Raffaella Fico

Samy Youssef

Soleil Anastasia Rises

Sophie Codegoni

Tommaso Eletti

How to vote

We have seen who was eliminated (or eliminated) today – October 4, 2021 – by Big Brother Vip 2021, but how do you vote for the competitors? Each week the public will be asked to decide who should stay and who should leave the GFVip 6 house, choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote: