The reality show will be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting from 11 September: here are all the news

The Big Brother is preparing to be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting from 11 September. Alfonso Signorini will once again be at the helm of the program while the news according to which Cesara Buonamici will play the role of sole commentator now seems certain. Furthermore, the new logo of the reality show has been revealed in the last few hours.

Big news coming soon Big Brother. As already revealed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, this year the reality show will remove the wording ‘VIP’ as both celebrities and common people will enter the house. Since the changes adopted by the reality show are many, it was also thought to change the logo of the program, which was published a few hours ago.

Big Brotherthe words of Pier Silvio Berlusconi on the reality show

During a meeting with the press, Pier Silvio Berlusconi expressed his opinion on the new Big Brother and to the line it has decided to adopt this year. These were the words of the managing director Mediaset in this regard:

You can’t turn a blind eye to what our audience likes. Not listening to viewers means not being connected to the real world. But back to the stories without the terms nip and vip. What do I think of reality TV? They are certainly an important part of commercial television and there is no denying it. Having said this, however, it is necessary to have the measure of things and to check carefully the limits not to be exceeded.

And, continuing, Pier Silvio Berlusconi He then continued his speech with these words: