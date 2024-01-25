Discussions between the families of two contestants outside Big Brother: Here's what happened and who it is

The Big Brother continues the prime time episodes without stopping, always bringing new backstories between the various competitors. Recently, however, a new discussion has reignited the social chatter but above all the curiosity of viewers who would never have expected what happened.

During the last prime time we were able to see a heated comparison between Perla's words towards Beatrice. A back and forth that led to a new discussion also by Mirko Brunetti and Federico Massaro.

In the last hours through the gossip expert Deianira Marzano it emerged that the families of the two directly involved had started a real quarrel. Here are all the details.

Big Brother: unrestrained discussions between the families of two contestants, the details

According to what was reported by the gossip influencer Deinaria Marzano, there would have been an argument between the families of Mirko Brunetti and of Federico Massaro. For privacy reasons, obviously no names were mentioned in this regard but a report sent to the expert described how there was a very heated argument on social media, in a completely private way.

In fact, both families would almost pass to official warnings without however explaining the true focus of the issue. After having censored the names, Marzano hypothesized that the real discussion might have taken place between them instead families of Perla and Beatrice and not those of Mirko and Federico.

For now everything remains a real mystery that has not led to any of the four social profiles further details. If the matter persists enough to be addressed in a live broadcast on Big Brother, viewers and fans could finally find out who it really is.

Meanwhile, Big Brother continues unabated, bringing to light new comparisons like the one that occurred between Massimiliano Varrese And Federico Massaro. In fact, both have explained their reasons which do not lead to sympathy towards the other.