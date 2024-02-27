Over the last few hours, at “Big Brother” something extremely unpleasant happened. It sounds like someone in the bathroom made some really disgusting sounds. In light of this, the director would have been forced to intervene to censor the episode. But what exactly happened in one of the areas of the most spied on house in Italy? Let's find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother It is one of programs most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. The new edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini is coming to an end but they don't end surprises with which the format amazes the public.

In particular, the last one plot twist it happened yesterday, before the episode. In detail, a truly unpleasant episode would have occurred in bath which raised controversy and disgust among the tenants of the house. Not only the competitors but also the viewers and the entire Italian public would have had one shock for an episode like this.

It all started when Beatrice Luzzi entered the bathroom and couldn't help but look at someone disturbing situation. In light of this, the actress and all the other contestants got a shock and couldn't believe their eyes. In any case, while Bea, Rosy Chin and Greta Rossetti were chatting about what happened, it seems that thedisgusting audio he would suddenly disappear.

In light of this, it is hypothesized that there was a censorship intervention by production. In fact, it is thought that the director decided to eliminate the audio to prevent the audience from continuing to hear the disgusting details. In any case, we are not aware of the first name of the alleged perpetrator. Will Alfonso Signorini discuss what happened during the next episode? We just have to find out!