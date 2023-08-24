The actress confirmed her participation in the reality show via her Instagram page

Almost everything ready for the start of the new edition of Big Brother. The reality show, which Alfonso Signorini will once again be at the helm of, is preparing to return to air starting from Monday 11 September. Formed the VIP cast who will soon begin his adventure in the most spied on house in Italy; after making Alex Schwazer’s name official in these hours, that of a famous actress has also been disclosed.

Beatrice Luzzi will be a competitor of the new edition of Big Brother? Over the past few hours, the actress has confirmed rumors of her being cast in the reality show via a video shared on her Instagram page.

Beatrice Luzzi “confirms” her participation in the new edition of Big Brother 👀🔥. #GF pic.twitter.com/U4Ga7xJKwH — gfvipnews_ (@gfvipnews_) August 22, 2023

These were the words with which Beatrice Luzzi has formalized its participation in the next edition of Big Brother:

Dear friends, I know that news has come out even before digesting it, or rather defining it, but that’s the way it is. What can I say: pray for me… bye.

Beatrice Luzzi: who is the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother

For years Beatrice Luzzi was one of the main protagonists of the soap Live. Here the actress dressed in the role of one of the baddest characters ever. It’s about Eva Bonelli, the daughter of the innkeepers Giovanni and Mirella.

The actress has been away from the world of TV for many years and her participation in the Big Brother it could be an opportunity to recover the day. Beatrice Luzzi’s participation in the new edition of the reality show had already been announced by ‘Tv Blog’ and the ‘DavideMaggio.it’ website. Today, after the many rumors circulating, the actress has decided to confirm the rumors that are circulating about him with a video shared on his social pages.