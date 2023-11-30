The host announced who will walk through the door of the most watched house in Italy

Almost everything is ready for entry into the house Big Brother of four new competitors. As announced by Alfonso Signorini on his Instagram page, next Saturday 4 new characters will cross the red door of the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what the host revealed about it.

Greta Rossetti is without a doubt one of the most anticipated contestants, but the former protagonist of Temptation Island she won’t be the only one to cross the threshold of the red door. According to her indiscretions, it seems that a nip girl and two boys will enter with her. Regarding Greta’s entry into the house of Big BrotherAlfonso Signorini expressed himself with these words:

Why did we decide to bring Greta Rossetti in? Because she wants to play her game and it’s right that she tries. However, the auditions are open until mid-January and therefore everyone can sign up. I can tell you that one of the new entries is a non-famous boy who comes from abroad, precisely from South Korea, Seoul.

And, continuing, the host of the Big Brother he then added:

On Saturday, in addition to Greta Rossetti, another person will also enter the house and it is a woman. Do you also want a good boy for Perla? Don’t worry, at least one very notable one will arrive, when? Soon! A world star I would like as a competitor? Lady Gaga, to see her even without her extensions. Will Filippo Bisciglia enter? No, it’s fake news. A beautiful girl for our Vittorio? In reality I’ll tell you that two will arrive. If it is true that Luca Vetrone is also arriving? But is his name Vetrone or Petrone?

To then conclude: