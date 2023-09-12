The amount of the penalty is nothing short of dizzying: here’s how much it amounts to

The house of Big Brother opened its doors on the evening of Monday 11 September. Also this year at the helm of the program is Alfonso Signorini flanked by Cesara Buonamici, for the first time in the role of commentator, and Rebecca Staffelli who will comment on the dynamics of the program from the point of view of social media.

Despite having only just started, the reality show is already causing a lot of talk about itself. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the figure of criminal which the competitors will have to pay in case of disqualification or withdrawal. Let’s find out together all the details on the much talked about rumor in recent hours.

To make public the gossip regarding the amount that the competitors of the new edition of Big Brother will have to pay in case of disqualification or withdrawal is the Twitter account ‘Agent Beast’. This is what we read from the page:

Well yes, experts reveal that this year’s Vipponi would have been forced to sign a contract in which the penalty in case of withdrawal or disqualification would be a whopping 50 thousand euros.

And, continuing, the ‘Agent Beast’ Twitter page then continued with these words:

For NIPs the penalty will be slightly lower: it is rumored to be around 30 thousand euros. the sanctions could also include wrong attitudes, such as constant swearing (especially in prime time) or offensive expressions in general, which, however, are not punishable by disqualification: in that case, however, there could be a reduction in the fee.

According to what was revealed by the well-known social page, therefore, the tenants of the house of Big Brotherin case of disqualification or withdrawal, they will be forced to pay staggering sums. In the case of inappropriate behavior, however, all competitors will be punished with a reduction of the fee.