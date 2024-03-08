In the episode of Thursday 7 March the name of the second finalist emerged: who is it?

It's almost time for the end of this long edition of the Big Brother and last night, precisely Thursday 7 March, a new episode was broadcast. Among the many things that happened in the episode, the moment in which the host Alfonso Signorini elected the second finalist certainly did not go unnoticed. Let's find out together who it is.

In the house of Big Brother there is never a shortage of twists and turns. As already mentioned, a new episode of the reality show aired last night where everything and more happened. Greece Colmenares was forced to abandon the house; Gieffina actually got the worst of the week's other nominees. But the surprises don't end there.

In addition to the elimination, last night the 4 possible finalists of this long edition of the reality show were also elected. We are talking about 'veteran' competitors, i.e. the gieffini who entered in September; they are Paolo Masella, Letizia Petris, Rosy Chin or Anita Olivieri. It all took place in the superled room, where the competitors had to draw pyramids. Whoever found the slush fund was forced to prevent the other tenants from having the chance to become finalists.

Therefore, the name of the second finalist is hidden among these: Paolo Masella, Letizia Petris, Rosy Chin or Anita Olivieri. As already mentioned, these are real veterans and over the last few hours it has been circulating who among them could guarantee the final together with Beatrice Luzzi. The name that is circulating, in fact, is that of Rosy Chin.

According to some surveys, in fact, the chef would have the upper hand compared to all the other gieffini. At the moment it's just about hypothesis; we just have to wait for the next episode to find out who will be the second official finalist of the reality show.