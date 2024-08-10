The countdown to the new edition of the Big Brother has begun. With it, speculation grows about the names of the possible contestants who will cross the famous red door. Between rumors, denials and confirmations, Alfonso Signorini has decided to intervene directly, putting an end to some of the rumors that have been circulating for weeks.

The name of the next Big Brother contestant has been revealed: Jessica Morlacchi

In recent months, one of the most discussed names was that of Christian Iovino. Personal trainer and gossip man for his involvement, albeit indirect, in two major scandal episodes: his alleged relationship with Ilary Blasi and the aggression suffered by Fedez’s friends. Despite the media interest, Iovino has always tried to keep a low profile, avoiding the world of gossip. The idea of ​​his participation was launched by Amedeo Venza, but the news turned out to be unfounded.

Another name that had emerged in the discussions, never confirmed, was that of Thomas Cecconi. With these two denials, Gentlemen He cleared up some of the speculation, but he didn’t stop there.

The real news, however, is the confirmation of the first official competitor: Jessica Morlacchi. Former voice of Gazosa and commentator for the program Today is Another Day by Serena Bortone, Jessica prepares to make her entrance into the most spied on house in Italy. TvBlog she announced her participation with enthusiasm. Morlacchi, with her charm and talent, promises to be one of the most beloved protagonists of the new edition. Jessica had been at the center of a well-known television incident together with Memo Remigi, and this experience could make her journey in the reality show even more interesting.

The confirmation of Jessica Morlacchi as a competitor he had no denials. Alfonso Signorini commented with some Emojis who applaud.

With the official announcement of Jessica Morlacchi, the new edition of the Big Brother begins to outline a cast that promises to be full of surprises and twists. If this is just the beginning, fans of the reality show can expect an exciting season, with characters capable of providing unforgettable moments. Signorini, as always, seems to have a perfect mix of familiar faces and new discoveries in store, ready to entertain millions of viewers.

Read also: “From Amici to Big Brother” The former student ready to enter the most spied house in Italy: Alfonso Signorini wants the dancer