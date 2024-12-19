There are only three contestants in the house Big Brotherthe three finalists of the edition. Juan, Ruvens and Oscar will face the decision of a very divided audience to get the most precious prize: the briefcase with 300,000 euros.

At the last gala, Violeta’s departure It caused the final of the edition to be only for men. Furthermore, it should be noted that the first five actual expelled from the edition were women.

Another of the curiosities surrounding this final is that all three contestants have been expelled at some point of the more than 100 days of competition, although they have returned for various reasons, such as Ruvens’ play-off, Adrián’s “payment” or the house meter.

Follow the final live: