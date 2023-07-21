Less and less until the start of the new edition of Big Brother VIP. The departure is set for September for a different edition than in the past: less vip and more nip. In fact, it will be a mixed edition with both famous and non-famous people at home. In fact, castings continue throughout Italy in search of interesting stories to tell and new characters to introduce to the public.

As also announced by Pier Silvio Berlusconi the new edition of Big Brother Vip will be different than in the past. It will be a reality show based more on the stories and less on the trashy implications of the programme. Apparently the CEO of Mediaset he would also have clarified the story of the VIPs. Only really famous and popular characters from the world of entertainment will enter the house and not influencers, models and popular models only on social networks.

While waiting for the start, the first rumors about who will cross the red door in September begin to circulate. Some rumors spoke of Ornella Muti but she herself, speaking to Adnkronos, denied everything. “I find that the news circulating on the net and on social media these days about my alleged participation in the next edition of the ‘GF Vip’ is denigrating. I’m an artist, not trash” – he said.

It’s still: “I work a lot and I would never agree to participate in an unconstructive program like that”. Who could enter according to Amedeo Venza is Claudius Sonaformer tronista of Men and Women.

“He is not officially a competitor of the GF Vip but there are all the conditions to see him for the first time inside the house of the GF Vip. Finally fresh and clean faces” – wrote Venza.

The names of the next commentators also circulate. Sonia Bruganelli said goodbye and also Orietta Berti should not be reconfirmed. In their place, the prices of Paola Barale and Giuseppe Cruciani.