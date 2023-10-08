Take the first kiss inside the most spied on house in Italy: here are all the details

A few hours ago something happened in the most spied on house in Italy that is causing a lot of chatter in the pages of the main crime newspapers. As already mentioned, the first kiss took place between two tenants, that is, between Beatrice Luzzi and Giuseppe Garibaldi who had made no secret of showing a mutual interest. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

In less than two hours from home I come back and find Beatrice Luzzi who has kissed Garibaldi, this year she has decided to take everything, absolutely everything #Big Brother pic.twitter.com/XVt2Poaart — The kingdom of Soleil (@regno_disoleil) October 7, 2023

It must be said that Beatrice and Giuseppe have never hidden the fact that they feel an attraction for each other. On Saturday 7 October, while Beatrice was in the bathtub, the alarm went off kiss with Giuseppe Garibaldi. Needless to say, the news is causing chatter not only in the crime newspapers but also in the competitors of the house of Big Brother.

At the kiss between Beatrice and Giuseppe Garibaldi it was Massimiliano Varrese who commented on the story with these words:

I stayed like this!

He later intervened Cyrus who congratulated Beatrice in this way:

Happy birthday Bea, you were needed to unlock it. The Big Brother It’s yours, you did it all.

At this point the person concerned intervened and responded to the competitors by addressing them these words:

And if it hadn’t been for me it wouldn’t have happened. But without tongue I kiss And? Absurd though, have you been spying on us?

We just have to wait for the next episode of Big Brother to find out if the landlord Alfonso Signorini will discuss this much talked about story live.