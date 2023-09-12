The new edition of Big Brother It started less than 24 hours ago and is already causing a lot of chatter. Some of the competitors, in fact, are causing a lot of discussion and some moments of which some tenants were protagonists and which have gone viral on the web have not gone unnoticed. The competitors present in the hovel have in fact received the first censure. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours the name of Lorenzo Remotti is occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Lorenzo has recently entered the most spied on house in Italy and is causing a lot of talk about himself. After revealing some background information on the contract, the shoemaker became the protagonist of a moment that went viral on the web.

These guys have only been in for a few hours and are already being called back and verbally abused by the authors, I’m feeling terrible#Big Brother #GFpic.twitter.com/A9czRy7ADs — soleil sorge supporter (@teamsoleilsorge) September 12, 2023

In the images in question it is possible to observe the gieffino who goes to his companions exclaiming:

I entered the confessional and I was a hyena. ‘You haven’t understood anything, you don’t know who I am…’

At this point the production decided to silence gieffino’s microphone framing the other tenants present in the hovel.

As already mentioned, the video it went viral on the web and was commented on by many users. Among the many written words, we can read:

These guys have only been in for a few hours and are already being called back and taken in the words of the authors, I’m feeling terrible.

At the moment we don’t know what happened between Lorenzo and the production inside the confessional, much less the reason why the gieffino was censored. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if further details will emerge regarding this much talked about affair in the last few hours.