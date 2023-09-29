Here’s what was discovered thanks to the direction of Big Brother which left the audio open

Another episode of the new edition of “Big Brother“. At the end of the live broadcast, the direction of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini was the protagonist of a sensational error which certainly did not go unnoticed by the Italian public. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There new edition of the Big Brother it started a few weeks ago, but, despite this, it never stops causing discussion. Inside the most spied on house in Italy, some ideas were born dynamics very interesting that increasingly capture theAttention of viewers.

However, this time, it wasn’t the competitors who ended up at the center of the gossip column, but rather the ones authors of the reality show who committed an unexpected act slip. It all started when Anita Olivieri was called into the confessional to comment on what happened between Giselda Torresan and Beatrice Luzzi. In the confessional, Gieffina took the opportunity to talk about Heidi with whom he currently has a complicated relationship:

You always send Heidi over there so I can’t clarify things, you do it on purpose… I know it’s your job.

At that moment, the director did not realize that he had left theopen audio also to the public at home. In light of this, viewers who were tuned in live listened to the words which Olivieri pronounced. Therefore, the authors of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini became the protagonists of a real one gaffe!

Big Brother: what happened between Beatrice Luzzi and Giselda Torresan

During the episode of Big Brother aired Thursday 28 September 2023, Beatrice Luzzi the public’s favorite competitor was chosen. In light of this, gieffina had the opportunity to nominate a competitor to the televoting and mentioned the name of Giselda Torresan justifying it this way: