The GF contestants said they were tired of the triangle between Mirko, Perla and Greta

At the end of the episode of GF aired last night Monday 27 November 2023, the contestants were the protagonists of a harsh outburst. Most tenants would be tired of the confusing story between Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Last night, Monday 27 November 2023, another one aired episode of the Big Brother. From the beginning of the live broadcast, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to the relationship between Mirko and Perlawho always find themselves at the center of media attention.

Last night, the dynamics became even more interesting as Greta Rossetti entered the most spied on house in Italy to support a comparison with Vatiero. Contrary to what many might think, the discussion between the two women had a positive ending. Therefore, the former temptress of Temptation Island he took a step back and Mirko Brunetti came back again single:

He’s a person still in love with his ex-girlfriend, so I take a hundred steps back.

The developments between Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero always capture the interest of GF viewers but the same cannot be said for the competitors who are less and less fascinated. In fact, at the end of the episode, the tenants, in particular Beatrice Luzzi, Vittorio Menozzi, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Marco Maddaloni and Rosy Chin, said they tired of this triangle.

GF: the words of the competitors on the triangle between Mirko, Perla and Greta

Once grouped together on the veranda, theactress he exclaimed:

Greta and Mirko’s moment lasted 47 minutes… And then Greta and Perla, then Perla and Mirko, then Mirko and Perla…

Next, to make a intervention on the matter was Victor who stated:

The story of Mirko, Perla and Greta is too much dialectic, a lot of constant back and forth, then they always say the same things again.

In any case, Beatrice Luzzi he cannot understand the behavior of the entrepreneur:

However, I don’t understand why Mirko is heartbroken. Everyone loves him. Greta loves him and took a step back. Perla loves him and she’s here. He is free, he couldn’t have gone any better than this, right?

Finally, it is Marco Maddaloni to close the discussion with these words: