Since the evening of Friday 2 February, this illness has triggered panic in the Big Brother House but has kept many fans in suspense

The competitors of Big Brother they experienced moments of great concern during the evening of Friday 2 February. The terror would have been unleashed following Giuseppe Garibaldi's sudden illness. The situation became so critical that an ambulance had to be called. The circumstances of the participant's illness were not immediately clear. Fortunately, help arrived promptly and transported the thirty-year-old away from the house.

As documented by some users on X, competitors experienced endless minutes of panic in the middle of an evening that seemed to proceed normally. The tranquility of the house of Big Brotherin fact, was broken by this unexpected illness of Garibaldi.

Anita's agitated voice startled the other tenants, who rushed in bathroom area to understand what was happening. Rosy Chin ran, while Olivieri shouted to call the GF, and Marco Maddaloni allegedly said “Don't touch his heart”, before she fell silent. The ambulance arrived quickly, and there are also other videos on social media to prove this, with the sound of the siren approaching in the background.

It is not yet entirely clear what happened to Giuseppe Garibaldi, and Big Brother has not released any official communications. Usually, when a contestant has to leave the house for special reasons, it is announced via a official press release or on social media. It would appear that Garibaldi had not shown any discomfort in the hours or days preceding the accident.

The other tenants are waiting for news on his condition, and messages of support appear on social media, regardless of the factions and supporters that arose during the program. Everyone wishes the 30-year-old Calabrian a speedy recovery and return to Cinecittà.

The latest communication from official page of Giuseppe Garibaldi on Instagram (giuseppegaribaldi1993) he reassured fans of the reality show, writing: “He's fine, he's under observation.” Since the evening of Friday 2 February, this illness has triggered panic in the Big Brother House but has kept many fans in suspense.