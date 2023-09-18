Big Brother 2023-2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

Tonight, Monday 18 September 2023, at 9.45 pm Big Brother 2023-2024 will be broadcast on Canale 5. This year, to return to the freshness and ingenuity that existed in the first editions, the reality show has decided to change the cards on the table. The new edition of the most famous reality show on TV will in fact rely on a mixed cast of contestants: VIPs and non-VIPs. Conducted by Alfonso Signorini. For the journalist and director of “Chi”, this is the fifth consecutive edition as host, after having been a commentator for three editions. Alongside her is Cesara Buonamici, a historic Tg5 journalist who, in addition to hosting the evening edition of the news, now also has this role. As correspondent: Rebecca Staffelli, daughter of Valerio and speaker of Radio 105. Where to see Big Brother 2023-2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

There are numerous ways to follow the vicissitudes of the program’s competitors. The main one is on Canale 5 with two weekly appointments: Monday and Friday. It is also possible to follow the reality show every day live on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of the DDT) and on La5 (channel 30 of the DDT), with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and 19.10 and from Monday to Sunday at 01:00 am). There is no shortage of day-time windows on Canale 5 (from Monday to Friday at 4.10pm and live on episode days with Alfonso Signorini) and on Italia 1 (from Monday to Friday at 1.00pm).

Big Brother 2023-2024 live streaming

But it doesn’t end here: it is also possible to watch Big Brother 2023-2024 in live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. Furthermore, Gf Party, the live streaming show, hosted this year by Annie Mazzola and Andrea Dainetti, returns to Mediaset Infinity and the official website.

Location

We have seen where to watch Big Brother 2023-2024 on TV and live streaming, but where is the House (location) located? The House, as per tradition, is located in Cinecittà, Rome, and every year its furnishings and rooms are modified, offering, depending on the editions, new and secret places to discover during the episodes. Among these, the most famous are the suite and the hovel, without forgetting the legendary Confessional, where the competitors confide in each other away from other people inside the house. In 2013 a fire burned down the Big Brother House, which was entirely rebuilt for the next edition.