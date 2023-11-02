“Get a move on. If you’re not feeling well inside the Big Brother House, get out. I’m telling you this very frankly”. In the end, Alfonso Signorini explodes with the Big Brother contestants. The host of the Canale 5 programme, at the opening of tonight’s episode, ‘invites’ the tenants of the house to loosen up their behavior more. “I don’t see spontaneity”, echoes Fiordaliso, the wise soul of the House who has been the protagonist of a severe analysis of behavior and personality in recent days. “Young people are not experiencing this extraordinary adventure, they are on the brakes. While you’re in here, enjoy the joy of Big Brother“, says the host, turning to Vittorio and Ciro “who is there missing his girlfriend. Enough is enough… You insisted on coming to Big Brother, you haven’t moved in two weeks… You have to get a move on… I don’t see in everyone the enthusiasm with which you entered”.

Signorini turns in particular to Paolo, the protagonist of a complex relationship with Letizia, caught still in tears by the cameras. “Paolo, you seem angry with the rest of the world, you need to have a more enthusiastic attitude. Lightness is needed. I encourage Paolo to experience this relationship with Letizia with greater lightness. Every time I look at them, I see them there arguing and whining. Have fun …”.