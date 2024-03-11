Inside the most spied on house in Italy, the relationship between Anita Olivieri and Alessio Falsone is consolidating more and more. However, over the last few hours, a shocking revelation has arrived about Edoardo, the ex-boyfriend of the contestant Big Brother. Let's find out together what is happening in detail.

Despite Anita Olivieri and Alessio Falsone are not yet a real couple, the two have declared that they are interested in each other and want to cure the relationship even outside the cameras of the house Big Brother.

The competitor has a ten-year relationship with theex boyfriend Edoardo. The identity of the boy in question remained mysterious until he entered the most spied on house in Italy on Valentine's Day. That evening there was a kiss between the two and the gieffina spoke of him as the future father of his children.

Anyway, which day ago Anita denied any possibility to get back together with her ex-boyfriend. This is what she herself declared during one conversation with Massimiliano Varrese:

I know it very well, but I remind you Max that I'm not engaged and I haven't said I love you to anyone. Eh I kissed him and said I miss him. It's not like it was. I hadn't seen him for six months and I saw him for twenty days before joining after not seeing him for two years. But can I be free to do what I want? I'm single… And then I didn't know he would come in. That story is fictionalized because we are on TV. What are we talking about?

The words of Anita they unleashed a bad reaction in her ex-boyfriend. She declares that she was a friend of Edoardo who became the protagonist of one report to Deianira Marzano:

She feels terrible, it's as if she's already forgotten him without hesitation.

Then came the shocking revelation. According to the user's words, Edoardo would have liked to do one marriage proposal to Anita: