Paolo allegedly revealed that Marco Maddaloni wanted to have the opportunity to read the contract, without any particular reason. What is the truth?

Even if the last episode of Big Brother has come to an end, the succession of surprises and twists has not ended. In fact, during the night Marco Maddaloni he suddenly left the House of reality. Big Brother still reserves some unexpected moments of entertainment, precisely at a time when it seemed impossible.

The event, precisely because of the ways in which it occurred, it's incredible. It's not a battle for ratings, given that it is now certified that this edition is making many fans angry and discussing on social media and elsewhere.

After the end of the live broadcast, therefore, Marco Maddaloni went in the confessional and from there, however, he would never reappear. The official press release was released at 5 in the morning through social profiles, announcing that Maddaloni would temporarily leave the Casa del Big Brother for personal reasons. The announcement, due to its time and content, could only shock practically everyone.

The roommates, as soon as they were informed of the news, reacted with suspicion, and Paolo Masella would have revealed the reason for this unexpected departure. Just before the end of the live broadcast on Mediaset Extra, those who were still awake will certainly have witnessed one discussion between Beatrice and Paolo regarding Marco's exit. Here would be the key to moving away from Big Brother by Marco Maddaloni.

In this conversation, Paolo revealed that Marco Maddaloni wanted to have the opportunity to read the contract, without any particular reason. No cause for concern, then, as the participant simply had to review the game's stipulations. On social media, however, the uproar breaks out and many are talking about much more serious reasons of those relating to the contract.

A short statement appears on the GF's official Instagram page explaining that Marco Maddaloni has left the house for “personal reasons”.

