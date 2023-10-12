New return to the most spied on house in Italy: In a big surprise, she could return to Big Brother, here’s who she is

The Big Brother he’s not having a good time. Apparently, after many years of broadcast, it seems that the reality show is having a lot of difficulty moving forward, a very worrying episode happened in the last episode.

Precisely, in addition to the thoughtful air and the nervous atmosphere, after several years the reality show had to relive the difficulty in constructing the episode during the live broadcast. But the host is trying to save everything.

In fact, Alfonso Signorini has decided to drop the ace, namely to let Letizia Petris’ entry be known in advance. This is certainly an extreme choice, but one that could allow GF to recover, convincing Pier Silvio Berlusconi to focus on Alfonso again for next season.

Big Brother, sensational return to the house: here is the new and famous competitor

On X (formerly Twitter), a user and lover of the program wrote: “For the first time in ten years, in the prime time schedule, they had difficulty developing the episode. This is a worrying episode.”

“Early closing, heavy atmosphere, difficulty in developing the episode they tell, this hasn’t happened for decades. Early closure becomes an increasingly concrete hypothesis”. To save the program, rumors of a possible change of management are starting to circulate.

Again on the social network in question, we read: “In the total names for the possible and possible replacements for the management of #bigbrother, only one name begins to be mentioned, that of Silvia Toffanin, a figure who would be well seen and not only by Mediaset executives”.

To try to make up for the worrying loss of ratings, it seems that Alfonso Signorini wants to bet everything on a new entry. According to Letizia Pretis, it could be Soleil Rises. To date, however, the rumor has neither been confirmed nor denied.

However, Letizia’s words seem to be directed towards this novelty. In fact, in addition to showering the influencer and former gieffina with compliments, she also admitted that she had a wish, that is, to be able to meet her.

“I swear it’s an icon for me, it’s a mix between Heidi and Beatrice” and a person who never loses control. “Except that she’s an absurd pussy”, concluded Petris. And viewers immediately took the bait: “Here, this is a speech organized to bring in Soleil”. And if the rumors come true, she will surely be able to fulfill it.