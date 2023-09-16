The second episode of the show aired on Friday 15 September Big Brother. The owner of the house Alfonso Signorini has announced the entry of other competitors into the most watched house in Italy and among these it certainly has not gone unnoticed Cornflower. During the singer’s entrance, viewers couldn’t help but notice a sensational gaffe on her part. Let’s find out together what happened.

Fiordaliso is a new competitor of Big Brother. Before her entry into the house, the presentation clip was shown in which the singer he told a little about his life and why he decided to participate in the reality show. These were her words:

At 15 I got pregnant. My family didn’t want me to keep him, but I decided to give birth to him and gave birth in a home for single mothers. It was the best and most important decision of my life.

Continuing, Fiordaliso then revealed the reason so he decided to participate in the Big Brother:

This Big Brother comes after three difficult years for me. I want people to understand who I am. I’m a rock woman, a rock mom and a rock grandma!

After the broadcast of Fiordaliso’s presentation clip, Alfonso Signorini made the contestants leave the house for a surprise. The host and the authors decided to welcome the new competitor by singing one of his own tracks most famous, ‘I don’t want the moon’, but precisely during this moment viewers noticed two details that certainly did not go unnoticed.

Fiordaliso showed up with the microphone and pretended to sing, but the song sent by the director was clearly in playback. On top of that, many then noted that many contestants were unfamiliar with the song, except for the chorus. For this reason, many users have considered the situation sensational and embarrassing.