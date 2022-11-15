Cinecittà apparently has no intention of renewing the rental contract and Mediaset is already thinking about a new location.

The Big Brother could it be moved elsewhere? Apparently this could be the latest edition inside the house of Cinecittà. According to what was unveiled by Davide Maggiothe lease agreement between Cinecittà, owner of the hill where the famous house and the television production companies is located, is about to expire Mediaset And Endemol Shine. More generally, Cinecittà intends to dedicate that aria to something else and the intention is to say goodbye to any television production company.

What will become of Big Brother then? There are already rumors about the new location of the program in view of the next editions. “Endemol Shine has already inspected two new locations (Voxson and Videa studios) also in the capital” – we read on the website of Davide Maggio.

But apparently Mediaset is also considering moving everything to Milan. In this way the management of the program would become more strategic bringing everything to Cologno Monzese with production and conductor present in the Lombard capital.

Davide Maggio himself recommended a possible location to move the Big Brother. It is a former shed where the famous program was recorded Have a nice Sunday.

“The Good Sunday Shed inside Mediaset in Cologno Monzese. Here the program was recorded in two spaces: a TV studio and a large shed, connected to each other by an extendable tunnel. Of course, it could be the case that Mediaset does not want the tenants of the house and the external staff of Endemol to be among the feet, just as the production company might not want to be controlled by its client so closely. Imagine, however, what an important saving and what a unique opportunity “ – we read on the site.

In fact, after various editions where the ratings have not been exactly at the top, moving the production inside a building owned by Mediaset would also mean saving on production costs, given that in Cinecittà Mediaset and Endemol they pay a rent that we imagine is also quite expensive.