The former gieffina revealed that she was fired because she was a mother: her words
In these last hours Sarah Nileformer competitor of one of the past editions of Big Brother, she indulged in a long and harsh social outburst that certainly did not go unnoticed. The former gieffina revealed that she lost her job because she was a mother. Let’s find out together what her words were.
In a long post shared on her Instagram page, Sarah Nile revealed to her followers that she had lost the Work. According to what was revealed by the former competitor of Big BrotherThe dismissal it would be linked to her motherhood. These were his words about it:
Is it right to be forced to choose between being a mother or a career? I believed that something like this could only happen in a country where women have zero rights, in a work environment where there is no protection, where compromise is the rule. I have read stories of young women where at the interview it was important to know if they wanted children, a marriage or if all of this already existed, almost as if it were a false note on an impeccable CV. I read and believed that all this could not concern me. Too far from reality, inconceivable, surreal indeed.
And, continuing with his speech, the former gieffina then added:
And this is how over the years I have been lucky enough to work in a context similar to me, to work well and with a lot of passion. to experience the maxim of “do what you love and you will never work a day” because yes, seven days have passed years and loved everything I did every single minute until 7/90/2023. Day in which a letter of dismissal, suddenly and without warning, burst the mental bubble that I had built for myself. in a sudden and with a generic “economic problems” or at least that’s how it should seem because there are things that don’t add up […]
And, continuing with his speech, Will be he then added that:
It doesn’t add up to me because another colleague who had just given birth was fired before me. It doesn’t add up to me because a few days after the registered letter of September 7th, another colleague was also fired in the third month of pregnancy. And it doesn’t make sense to me, especially because I received the notice of dismissal just five months after the birth of my splendid Evah, a few days after returning from holidays, and mockery of fate, while I was in hospital waiting for my Noah to wake up from a delicate operation […] I would have liked to write to you one by one, but following the dismissal letter, my company SIM was taken away from me, telling me to stop any type of contact. Business schemes that do not take into account the users and the public to which they are addressed, despite the satisfaction and the return received being immense.
#Big #Brother #Sarah #Niles #harsh #social #outburst #unnoticed #woman #fired #mother #Curler