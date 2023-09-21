In these last hours Sarah Nileformer competitor of one of the past editions of Big Brother, she indulged in a long and harsh social outburst that certainly did not go unnoticed. The former gieffina revealed that she lost her job because she was a mother. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In a long post shared on her Instagram page, Sarah Nile revealed to her followers that she had lost the Work. According to what was revealed by the former competitor of Big BrotherThe dismissal it would be linked to her motherhood. These were his words about it:

Is it right to be forced to choose between being a mother or a career? I believed that something like this could only happen in a country where women have zero rights, in a work environment where there is no protection, where compromise is the rule. I have read stories of young women where at the interview it was important to know if they wanted children, a marriage or if all of this already existed, almost as if it were a false note on an impeccable CV. I read and believed that all this could not concern me. Too far from reality, inconceivable, surreal indeed.

And, continuing with his speech, the former gieffina then added:

And this is how over the years I have been lucky enough to work in a context similar to me, to work well and with a lot of passion. to experience the maxim of “do what you love and you will never work a day” because yes, seven days have passed years and loved everything I did every single minute until 7/90/2023. Day in which a letter of dismissal, suddenly and without warning, burst the mental bubble that I had built for myself. in a sudden and with a generic “economic problems” or at least that’s how it should seem because there are things that don’t add up […]

