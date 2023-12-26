These are the words of the former gieffina: “I'm not really like that, I acted in the house”

Guest of very true, Sara Ricci he retraced his adventure lived inside the house of Big Brother. The former actress of Live he revealed how he took the elimination by the public, also revealing a series of background stories that surprised everyone. Let's find out together what her words were.

In the living room very true Sara Ricci revealed that she is not as she showed herself in the house of Big Brother but of having played a role. These were her words about it:

It was all a game, I'm not that diva and capricious. I didn't act completely, there was something of mine, but I must say that Alfonso was able to interpret these phobias of mine well,” she explains regarding the fear of ruining her image. “WIN? No, I didn't expect that.

And, continuing with his speech, the former competitor of the Big Brother he then added:

But maybe I would have liked to stay a couple of weeks longer, yes. I had to defend myself. I respect Beatrice as a woman and colleague, but she started to provoke me by saying that I am ungrateful. I'm irreverent, that's all. She is used to judging, even though she considers herself a free woman.

Finally, concluding, the former actress Of Live revealed:

I realized in the house that I was a very solitary person. I've been living alone for four years, I don't have a partner or children. I've thought about this a lot, but I consider myself a happy woman. I'm alone because I'm very demanding, I often don't even turn on the TV at home.

We just have to wait for the next episode of Big Brother to find out if the landlord Alfonso Signorini will show Beatrice Luzzi the words that Sara Ricci said towards her.