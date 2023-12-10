These are Gieffina’s words: “Here’s what happened on the set of Vivere”

Between Sara Ricci and Beatrice Luzzi certainly doesn’t have good blood. The two former actresses of Live they became the protagonists of a tough clash during the 25th episode of Big Brother. After the argument, Sara Ricci revealed some background information about Beatrice to the tenants of the house. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The spark that broke out the argument between Sara Ricci and Beatrice Luzzi it exploded when the latter mentioned her colleague due to some behavior that she allegedly failed to observe. Beatrice’s words did not please Sara at all and she addressed them to the former actress Live these words:

Do you remember what you did to me 24 years ago?

At this point Sara Ricci revealed a backstory unpublished on Beatrice. These were his words:

Beatrice is also full of anger towards women. I’m sorry to tell you, but when I lost my mother 24 years ago and I couldn’t act and I was missing from the set for two days, she didn’t want to replace me. After a week you gave me a thought. I thanked you and said it wasn’t my birthday but my mother had died. Who is the dry one in the situation?

Sara’s words were not at all liked by Luzzi, who considered what her colleague said to be true lie. To the sentences ofactresstherefore, Beatrice responded in this way: