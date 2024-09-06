The program is called Big Brotherbut it is also a compendium of many other things. Jorge Javier Vázquez (black Prada shoes, a good hairdo, a suit made for the occasion with the all-seeing eye logo on the back) appears sitting on a red sofa inside a huge trailer. There is a bit of the bus in which María Teresa Campos ended her professional career. He appears on a stage that echoes the catwalk of Operation Triumph with a little bit of Star shower and a DJ. A DJ who will enter Guadalix’s house right at the end of the show, almost at two in the morning.

And the contestants. Oh the contestants. Some whose past seems taken from Women and men and vice versanow 15 years older and with several failed relationships behind them. One of those who sum up their history with a “I haven’t had any luck in love.” A marvel. They claim to be “people like you.” Girl, what do I know. [El programa dio el liderazgo a Telecinco en la noche del jueves con un 17.4% de cuota de pantalla]

Before introducing them, the programme compiles some of the names that have passed through the house in Guadalix de la Sierra in the last quarter of a century. One, who has not seen a single edition but has a selective memory, remembered Carlota Prado. Because not everything is going to be María José Galera, who cried from the moment they focused on her, they reminded her that she was the first to be expelled, the little phrase about her leg on top of Jorge Berrocal but nobody, absolutely nobody, hummed that hit of hers called Tell me the truth and that he deserved a better career. They put his daughter Laura, who is a waitress, on the show, she says that she has taken a leave of absence from work with all her “big pussy” and to confirm the fact her boss comes on live and wishes her good luck. A great nod to labor rights.

Big Brother It is an absolute stress test, for which more than 100,000 people have applied. “Welcome to your new home,” says Jorge Javier, who uses his experience when the cue or teleprompter —that is, the screen on which he reads what is written in the script— gets stuck in this long-awaited and somewhat confused return. It is not very clear, for example, why they connect to Times Square so that one of the screens announces the name of one of the new contestants. The correspondent is just as eager to be there as to have a root canal done, Javier calls the presenter and has to scare away some other citizen who is delighted to greet the screen.

And now, a brief review of the faces of this edition. Edi is 34 years old and has a three-year-old son, he is from Fisterra, a hotel entrepreneur and apart from a bulldog he wears crucifix earrings in homage to George Michael of Faith. “I enter freely and what has to be will be,” he says with a steely blue gaze. Oh, love. Maybe he will find it in Daniela, a Colombian who lives in Barcelona, ​​who considers herself intelligent and says, with her snowy teeth, that since she was born she always knew she was made “for the spotlight“Come on, as Isabel Pantoja says, the spotlight is on her person.

“For a few minutes I’m going to be the Iberian version, reduced and tiny, of Richard Gere,” says Vázquez, and he shows up dressed as Officer and gentleman in an anchovy factory in Santoña to announce the good news to Maite. She has spent two years “without having anything at all” and she shows up before her new roommates wearing red high-heeled boots and the word “damn” written on a cape of the same color. They receive her with another hit song that deserved better luck: Cantabria, the land where I was born, by David Bustamante.

There are people who are just as interested as the one who writes. Adrian, a boxer who says that he is “a lot of vibes and connections” and that “love is life.” Jorge has left his military career to enter Big BrotherIn his free time he likes to detect metals in the countryside, he also fishes and confesses to being a love gunfighter. Ruvens, an “emerging, in-process” film director with great hair, is from Albacete like the presenter’s mother. We’ll see.

And now long live the mothers who gave birth to the people of Alcorcón. Like Nerea, who shows up with a dress that keeps falling down and surely regretted not having straps. She arrives somewhat grumpy because she says she has seen in the casting to an archenemy who was her friend until she discovered that she was doing “triki triki” with her boyfriend Luis. Of course they play the song by Demis Roussos in the background because life can be wonderful. The girl in question, named Violeta, has as her life motto “live dancing” and says that she gets along better with boys than with girls because envy is very bad. The three of them have entered Big Brother How could they have gotten in? Jorge’s diary“It can’t be an aunt,” they have repeated at least a million times upon meeting each other.

“It’s not emotional,” Vanessa says of Javier, her husband. They are both from Ferrol and they are both singers. They have to decide which of them stays and which one goes back to Galicia. She wins and sings to him. If you look at me Alejandro Sanz before saying goodbye. “It is very difficult to bear so much emotion,” says Jorge Javier. He will later be rescued, of course.

Alba, Sara and Elsa. Among these three, one must be chosen and the decision is made by Payasín, —”Executive CEO of Big Brother Cake”— whose job has always been to annoy the people by throwing cakes at the contestants’ faces and is the history of Spain since he smashed one on Carmen Borrego’s recently operated face and almost dislodged her stitches. This has just been narrated It’s on YouTube. Little word.

Elsa, 30, from Bilbao, will enter. “It’s delicious,” she says of the meringue that has been splattered on her face. She has no other clothes or suitcase, but she enters like that with her new neighbours. And we have Maica. “I consider myself a woman of high value and I’m also a bit of a hypochondriac. I hope they do some tests on us,” she says. She is an industrial chemical engineer and confesses that she would like to take bleach to San Agustín de Guadalix and that when she meets a boy she asks him for a test for Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Óscar is a posh boy who has come down in the world, the best posh boys. Distant, elegant, penniless. Two twins who will pretend they don’t know each other inside the house. Juan, leisure manager. “I think I have character, but I wouldn’t like to show it,” he says. “I’m very me,” he adds.

“People like you,” they say. Well, maybe.