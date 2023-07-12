Here is the list of possible names rejected by the managing director of Mediaset.

The new edition of the will start in September Big Brother. Contrary to what has been announced, it seems that the start of the broadcast has been brought forward by a week to 11 September. The weekly appointments should continue to be two but the end of the broadcast should take place by Christmas. So no longer 6 months of duration like the last two editions but we will return to a light version of only 3 months.

The novelty compared to the past is that it will not be a Big Brother VIP because in addition to famous people, non-famous people should also be included. In fact, the castings are continuing with various appointments in search of new faces but also online.

For the choice of vip competitors, however, there would be problems. As reported by Daily fact it would seem that Pier Silvio Berlusconi decided to put his hand to it personally by rejecting some names that were circulating in the orbit of the GF.

The managing director of Mediaset seems to have rejected the participation of personalities such as Justine Mattera, Antonio Razzi, Carmen Di Pietro and her son Alessandro Iannoni. All old acquaintances who have already participated in other reality shows.

Pier Silvio was quite clear and wants a Big Brother that departs from the past. New characters, new stories told in a different way. And above all, he will no longer tolerate behavior that is unsuitable for a television.

Already last year Pier Silvio had intervened calling the competitors in the house to discipline. This year he would not like to repeat making decisions during construction but he would like a Big Brother that differs from the reputation of being a trashy program.

For this reason, the choice of contestants will also be made carefully to try to bring interesting stories into the house without excesses.