According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Pier Silvio Berlusconi has taken a drastic decision regarding the reality shows broadcast on Mediaset. In detail, Silvio Berlusconi’s son would have dictated important new rules for the debut of the next edition of GFVip. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Starting from the month of September 2023 theeighth edition of the Big Brother VIP. Although there are still a few months to go, preparations are already underway for the new season of the reality show broadcast on Canale 5. At the helm of the management there will always be Alfonso Signorini but, as for the cast of contestantswe still have no official news on the matter.

However it seems that Pier Silvio Berlusconi has strongly interfered in the selection of future gieffini. In detail, the vice president of Mediaset would like to introduce some changes both as regards the regulation and for the formation of the cast of the competitors. Silvio Berlusconi’s son would have dictated new ones rules for castings for the GFVip.

Therefore, on the occasion of the official presentation of the 2023-2024 television schedules, the entrepreneur would have introduced two very specific guidelines, namely the ban on casting for influencers and people who have a profile Only Fans. Probably, it is a rule dictated by theidea not to make the reality show vulgar.

It’s not all. Also according to some rumors that have emerged online, it seems that Silvio Berlusconi’s son would like to apply these guidelines to the next edition of the The pupa the nerd. Again, the idea would be to remove the trashy from the program and draw attention to theteaching from nerds to babes.