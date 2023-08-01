There is still a long way to go until the start of the new edition of the Big Brother but every day new reality gossip emerges. After announcing his idea of ​​pursuing an anti-trash line, it seems that Pier Silvio Berlusconi imposed a rule on reality TV fans. Let’s find out together what it is.

Although the airing of the new edition of the Big Brother, Alfonso Signorini and the authors are working hard to form the cast of the reality show and to respond to all requests from Pier Silvio Berlusconi. As already anticipated, the managing director Mediaset has expressed his intention to adopt an anti-trash line by imposing rules not only on competitors but also on their fans.

The news was made public by ‘MondoTv24’ who interviewed Gianluca Paganotti. According to what was revealed by the television author, it seems that the fans of the competitors who are preparing to enter the most spied on house in Italy will have to respect a series of rulesunder penalty of expulsion of the gieffins whether they are VIPs or Nips.

This is what we read on ‘MontoTv24’:

Starting this year, no one can afford the luxury of not participating in the activities of the House, which must always be kept clean and tidy. The password is: order, cleanliness and rigour. Be careful also to show yourself in attitudes: for women like cats in heat and for men who are too Latin lovers who push themselves towards attitudes that can transgress.

Furthermore, according to what was revealed by the well-known portal, it seems that the competitors, whether they are VIPs or Nips, will come disqualified if they adopt attitudes that could trigger violent behavior. Meanwhile, the Cinecittà house is also undergoing changes as it was revealed that it has been refurbished. We just have to wait for September 11 to find out what the new edition of the will be like Big Brother.