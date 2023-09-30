Home page World

From: Judith Finsterbusch

How crowded is Poniente Beach in Benidorm in summer? 20 cameras count. © David Revenga

Benidorm has a close eye on its beaches, now also thanks to 20 cameras that were installed in a first phase at Playa de Poniente. They film who is entering or leaving the beach in real time, and the new surveillance system delivers the data directly to the town hall.

Benidorm – Nobody can lounge in the sun on Benidorm’s Poniente Beach without being seen. And not just from the other bathers, but also from city employees on large screens that are in the so-called Smart Office in the town hall of the tourist stronghold on the Costa Blanca. 20 cameras hang on the one and a half kilometer long stretch of beach between Parque de Elche and Barranco Vela Blanco, they transmit images and data in real time to the town hall monitors, around the clock, 365 days a year. reports costanachrichten.com.

How crowded is Benidorm? Cameras count and film visitors on the beach

The town hall paid 150,000 euros for the cameras on the beach including software, an investment that, according to mayor Toni Pérez, puts the city at the “leading edge of innovation.” The town hall has been trying for innovative projects and tourism strategies for a long time, Another example of this is the drone tests in Benidorm. The technology behind the new surveillance system can even identify individual people who move in groups and in densely packed areas, thus providing reliable numbers. The town hall collects the data daily, there are statistics once a month – “completely anonymous, of course,” as Pérez assures, and the images are deleted after ten days.

What Benidorm has to say about it so far tourist record summer 2023 found out: In August an average of 20,000 people bathed every day and almost 600,000 in total at Poniente Beach; in July it was 11,000 per day, 332,000 spread over the month. The most popular access to the beach is the one at Parque de Elche, it was used over 110,000 times in July and 150,000 times in August. Numbers that are important for the mayor to equip individual areas of the beaches depending on their popularity, for example with foot showers or trash cans. We can also respond better to emergencies and “we can calculate how many people are in our city – especially visitors who only come during the day but don’t stay overnight in Benidorm,” says Pérez.

The surveillance cameras deliver images from the beach directly to the town hall. Benidorm’s mayor Toni Pérez (M.) is enthusiastic. © David Revenga

Camera surveillance on the beach: Benidorm wants to further expand the system

The monitoring system is now to be expanded to other areas in Benidorm where there are many tourists, with priority being given to the beaches. Things were comparatively easy for the city on Poniente Beach: here, bathers can only get down to the sand from the promenade via the existing stairs and ramps. This is different on Levante Beach, which can be accessed from anywhere. That’s why it will take some time until the monitoring system goes into operation there, according to the town hall’s request, before the end of 2024.

But first is Benidorms somewhat quieter Cala Mal Pas between Poniente and Levante It’s your turn, the installation will take place shortly. Then comes the missing part of Poniente Beach, where access is more difficult to determine, and finally Playa de Levante.