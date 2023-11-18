Marco Maddaloni could soon become a new contestant on the reality show: here are all the details

Over the last few hours, a sensational background story has emerged on the Big Brother. In fact, it seems that a new VIP is preparing to enter the most spied on house in Italy. After Perla Vatiero, therefore, the tenants could soon welcome a new competitor into their home. But let’s go in order and find out together who it is.

During the last episode of Big Brother aired, the host Alfonso Signorini he expressed himself in these words:

The Big Brother it’s a machine that never stops. In fact, other tenants will soon arrive in the house and among these there could be some of you, send your applications.

In the last few hours, some background information has emerged regarding the possible entry of a new VIP competitor into the most spied on house in Italy. It was she who made the rumor public Deianira Marzano on his Instagram page, revealing that:

It seems that soon in the house of Big Brother a fellow villager of mine will enter with various reality shows in his history! A judoka sportsman.

According to the latest rumours, it seems that the VIP the gossip expert is talking about is Marco Maddaloni. We remind you that the judoka has already participated in a reality show. Marco was one of the castaways as well as the winner of theIsland of the Famous of the 2019 edition. At the moment it is only a rumor as the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. These were the words that Marco Maddaloni released on Big Brother: