Giampiero Mughini’s wife breaks the silence and reveals the betrayal she received several years ago: New scandal outside Big Brother

A new possible storm is about to engulf the most spied on house in Italy. This time, it could be the well-known journalist and competitor who pays the price, Giampiero Mughini who was the protagonist of an interview, specifically with his wife.

His wife is Michela Pandolfi, a well-known costume designer who has accompanied the well-known journalist for over thirty years. The latter, she wanted to give an interview to the newspaper of the program host and journalist, Alfonso Signorini.

The issue of the newspaper is on newsstands today, and inside you can find the story of his partner’s adventure within Big Brother and beyond. In fact, the woman wanted to tell anecdotes about their private life.

Big Brother, Mughini’s wife breaks the silence: “He cheated on me”

Precisely, Michela surprised everyone by making a very delicate and important confession. When she was asked if Mughini was a faithful man, and if he has been so in these 30 long years of marriage, the response was surprising.

“No. He told me. We’re talking about twenty years ago. Maybe not there‘I never forgave. We had just moved in together because for the first ten years of our relationship we lived in separate houses. He says that was why, because he had never lived together, that he got distracted. He justified himself with the nonsense of living together. But I don’t believe it.”

Alfonso, during the episode of Monday 30 October, wanted to give a preview of the interview given by Michela Pandolfi, asking Giampiero what he thought of these very delicate statements of his.

Mughini denied it who spends a lot of money on clothes, despite always thinking that what you wear is part of your life. While, regarding the statement made by his wife about cheating on her, she gave an answer that no one expected.

“Very true. The simplest thing in the world happened, another feminine person, a splendid woman who I remember with great affection, struck me. It happens in everyone’s life, but not everyone has the courage to admit it.”

Michela also admitted that she had not yet watched the Big Brotherand that it is not in his interest to watch a program in which people talk to each other about their own affairs, to talk about their lives.

However, to insist on the presence of Giampiero Mughini Irene Ghergo was the author of the program. Furthermore, she noticed how her husband is having a lot of fun inside the house, without getting bored.

Mughini then confessed that he is holding back a lot, since if he were to really say everything he thinks, he would certainly be kicked out. Finally, Pandolfi declared that she watches the recorded episode, scrolling until her husband speaks, and that she is deciding which other books to send him since she has already finished the ones she just sent.