During the evening of the final of Big Brother, Josh Rossetti, Greta's brother, seemed completely out of control towards Massimiliano Varrese. From the videos that emerged, we can see how chaos broke out between the two with a truly shocking reaction that shocked many on social media.

Thanks to the videos published, especially on kicks and punches, so much so that security intervention was necessary. It seemed quite difficult to calm him down.

Everything can be said except the night of the final of the Big Brother has not been eventful even outside the studies. The televoting was extremely close between two great protagonists of this 2024 edition.

Immediately after the broadcast concluded, it appears that Josh Rossetti, Greta's brother, had a moment of great nervousness and threw himself against a car, presumably occupied by Massimiliano Varrese, eliminated in the first televoting together with Beatrice Luzzi and Rosy Chin. On social media there are videos that mercilessly show what happened. Josh punching a wall before directing his fury towards the car.

In the video, several people try to calm him down, including his girlfriend Monia La Ferrera. Everyone seems to be trying to stop him. What triggered this reaction during the final of Big Brother? To clarify, a former competitor intervened during a live broadcast on Instagram, Stefano Miele.

According to what some girls present said, Josh Rossetti was furious about something involving Massimiliano Varrese and seemed intent on tackling it. Stefano Miele then revealed during the live broadcast on Instagram that he spoke with Monia La Ferrera once he returned to the hotel and she revealed that “Massimiliano began to clap” for her.

Massimiliano Varrese would have discovered the relationship between Monia La Ferrera and Josh Rossetti and would have sarcastically applauded his former flame. Massimiliano then started to applaud Monia, saying 'well done, well done, well done', and this sparked Josh's anger. Now would be the time to resolve everything with a mutual apology.