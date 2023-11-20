Without any shadow of a doubt, Perla Vatiero’s entry to the Big Brother has been the subject of much chatter. During the last episode of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, a sentence pronounced by Mirko Brunetti it was not noticed by viewers. But what exactly did the contestant say? Let’s find out together!

In the most recent episode of Big Brother, Pearl Vatiero made its entry as a competitor within the most spied on house in Italy. A unexpected surprise for Mirko Brunetti who was speechless when faced with the arrival of his ex-girlfriend. In fact, no viewer will ever be able to forget theexpression who hired the entrepreneur when he saw his ex-girlfriend emerge from behind the sofa. However, somehow Mirko expected a meeting with his ex-girlfriend considering the circumstances that suggested it to him.

After Perla’s arrival at Big Brother, the couple’s fans were attentive to every little movement of the two. Therefore, one phrase uttered by the competitor captured the attention of the audience. In detail, while Alfonso Signorini listed the names of the competitors who ended up nominated. Brunetti pointed out to his girlfriend that his dress era too high.

In light of this, Perla immediately straightened out her dress by standing up to stretch it out properly. This is an episode that has caused a lot of discussion web which has split into two parts: there are those who maintain that Mirko no longer has any right to exist anymore jealous of his ex-girlfriend and who instead confides in a backfire.

Although Mirko is currently engaged to Greta Rossetti and declared his love for her in the confessional at Big BrotherThe eyes of the young gieffino reveal a different story. As they say, the heart is not in charge! Perla Vatiero’s stay inside the most spied on house in Italy will lead both of them to understand love each other again? We just have to find out!