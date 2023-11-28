A new episode of the show was broadcast on Canale 5 on Monday 27 November Big Brother. The twists and turns could not be missing, such as Greta Rossetti’s decision to leave live Mirko Brunetti. Immediately after the episode the former protagonist of Temptation Island he indulged in a harsh outburst against his ex-girlfriend which did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Mirko Brunetti against Greta Rossetti. As already mentioned, during the night the gieffino confided in Vittorio Menozzi and indulged in a long and harsh outburst against Greta. These were his words about it:

I was silent, I already said something tonight, but now I’ll say everything. This criticizes me because I have fun in here. So I said to myself ‘stop everyone, I’m not naive’. At the beginning of the story she told me ‘I have a good relationship with my ex and I sleep alone in the room together’.

And, continuing with his speech, the gieffino then added:

I accepted it. But I told her ‘you know you’re putting me in trouble because this thing came out on social media’. They told me it was all fake, that I was either crazy, or I agreed. I actually accepted everything out of love. I asked her why she didn’t avoid being alone with her ex and she replied that she had to be herself 100% and that I had to get to know her otherwise I could leave her.

But it didn’t end here. The vent to which Mirko let himself go continues with these words:

Now he comes here for the third time and talks to me backwards? He gets angry because I have fun with Anita and Rosy and tells me that I make fun of everyone. She left me because of what they say on the outside. They told me a thousand things about her that I’d better keep quiet.

Finally, concluding, Mirko Brunetti he added: