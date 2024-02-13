Mirko Brunetti will try to rebuild his relationship with Perla Vatiero on a special occasion: it will be Valentine's Day in the Big Brother House.

In the last episode of Big Brotherthat of Monday 12 February, Alfonso Signorini announced the return of Mirko Brunetti in the House as a guest in the next episode. The return will be broadcast on Wednesday 14 February for a few days, for a particular occasion.

After an interview with Pearl Vatierothoughtful after the last meeting with her ex-boyfriend, the host of Big Brother revealed the surprise:

Wednesday is Valentine's Day and could we have a Valentine's Day without Mirko coming back and staying for three or four days? Finally they will have the opportunity to look at each other and talk to each other without a watch.

Valentine's Day will not be the same for the big Big Brother family. Alfonso Signorini's announcement was greeted by thunderous applause from the studio audience. Mirko Brunetti, therefore, will return to the house having the possibility to stop and rebuild the relationship for a few days. The surprise will allow him and Perla to spend Valentine's Day together. Who knows if they will be able to resolve their issues definitively.

However, Perla is not yet aware of this news. With the return of Mirko Brunetti, the reality show then gets two appointments in the week. Indeed, Big Brotherafter Monday's appointment broadcast on 'Canale 5' will also return on Wednesdays starting from 14 February.

When Alfonso Signorini wanted to ask Perla Vatiero about her feelings at the moment, she revealed:

This week I have missed him more and the need to have an answer. If we get back together, we don't do it just to hang out; we have to see if we can go beyond what we have experienced. I don't get engaged, if it goes well, it means that he is the man of my life, but I can't give myself this answer. We have to live outside of it.

The episode of Big Brother of February 12 tells, however, of an increasingly worn-out reality show that is increasingly pushing itself in the search for consensus. This week the program also had to deal with the recently concluded Sanremo Festival, and for this reason it suffered a heavy drop in ratings.

The love story between Perla and Mirko, however, is generating a certain tiredness. This refrain oflove and non-love persists between the two protagonists. “I don't want to leave,” says Perla. Meanwhile, Mirko's return risks turning into an influx of news from outside the House.