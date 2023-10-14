The news of the entry into the house of the former protagonist of Temptation Island is becoming more and more insistent

Over the last few hours the name of Mirko Brunetti has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the former protagonist of Temptation Island is ready to be part of the cast of the new edition of Big Brother.

Mirko Brunetti new competitor of Big Brother? In recent days, gossip experts have revealed the names of the alleged new competitors who could enter the competition starting next Monday most spied on house in Italy. Among the many names revealed, there was one that certainly did not go unnoticed: that of Mirko Brunetti.

Despite the insistence of the news, the rumor has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. However, a clue that could confirm the entry of the former protagonist of Temptation Island in the house of Big Brother comes directly from ex-girlfriend Greta.

The former temptress did not directly confirm the news but limited herself to sharing an Instagram Story which portrays a shock face. At the moment we don’t know what Greta is referring to, but for many the Instagram Story is aimed at the imminent entry of Mirko Brunetti into the house of Big Brother.

Temptation IslandMirko Brunetti comments on the tattoo he shares with Greta Rossetti: his words

After leaving Temptation Island, Mirko Brunetti and Greta Rossetti they decided to get a couple tattoo. This is what Mirko revealed regarding the choice to get a couple tattoo with Greta: