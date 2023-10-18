These days the name of Mirko Brunetti is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The former protagonist of Temptation Island has recently entered the house of Big Brother and it’s already causing a lot of chatter. After his entry, in fact, the gieffino became the protagonist of a gaffe that did not go unnoticed.

Mirko Brunetti’s entry into the house of Big Brother it is one of the most talked about topics on the main gossip pages. There history of the former protagonist of Temptation Island it interested many of the tenants present in the house who couldn’t help but ask Mirko some questions.

Jill Cooper, for example, asked Mirko Brunetti if he had managed to definitively end things with his girlfriend. But right at this moment the former protagonist of Temptation Island he was the protagonist of a gaffe that everyone couldn’t help but notice. These were his words:

To my girlfriend? Which of the two?

Big Brother, Mirko Brunetti and the love for Perla: the words of the gieffino

This is what Mirko Brunetti revealed about his relationship with Pearl in a recent interview:

I’m not a guy who gives too many justifications. Once I know the truth I don’t have to tell it to everyone. Ok I like sharing things on social media, but not everything. real life is different. What if I said goodbye to my girlfriend? But which one? Ah the current one. No, you have the TV on and you’ve seen that I’m here. From my point of view, the wall you have put up is excessive. And I say that she exaggerated because I showed her on many occasions how much I cared. At the risk of taking insults from people, I did everything. I don’t care about attacks.

Finally, concluding, Mirko Brunetti he added: