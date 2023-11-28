During an interview given to GF Party, Matteo Diamante he made an unexpected statement about Rosy Chin. In detail, the former castaway revealed that gieffina would have represented a source of great support during a period of his life. Let’s find out all the details together.

Recently, Matteo Diamante was a guest at Casa Chi where he himself told a anecdote interesting about Rosy Chinthe current competitor of Big Brother. The vocalist and event organizer said Rosy was a landmark during a difficult period in his life:

He was one of the few people to help me.

Matteo Diamante’s words on Rosy Chin

About eight years ago, exactly in 2015, Matteo was facing gods economic problems. In light of this, the cook offered him hers help allowing him to eat in your restaurant without paying:

Rosy Chin is a friend of mine, I’ll give you an anecdote. In a period of my life where I wasn’t doing well financially because lots of things happened to me, Rosy was one of the few people to help me. And since I managed her Instagram, since she was one of the first restaurateurs to invest in Instagram, she often made me go to her restaurant in the evening to eat with her because she knew I was having difficulties. I’m telling you about eight years ago.

A’unique friendship the one between Matteo and Rosy Chin, a bond that later solidified through the Work. In fact, Matteo managed the Instagram profile of the cook’s restaurant:

Matteo Diamante wasn’t the only person to spend beautiful words on the competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. In fact, previously, afriend the cook had commented on hers brilliant careerhighlighting his extraordinary determination and dedication to work and his extroverted and free personality.