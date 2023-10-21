These are the words of the ex-wife of the tenant of the most spied on house in Italy: “Clear why we broke up”

Massimiliano Varrese is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. The gieffino never stops being talked about, especially because of some phrases that often put him at the center of controversy. Over the last few hours, the actor’s ex-wife, Valentina Melis, returned to her social networks where she revealed a sensational background story about her ex-husband. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In these hours the name of Valentina Melis, former partner of Massimiliano Varrese, is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The woman was brought up by some users because of some sentences uttered by her ex-husband, thus ending in controversy.

Due to this situation, Valentina Melis was forced to intervene on social media to break the silence and reveal hers truth once and for all. These were his words about it:

These are the last words you will read on my channels regarding my private life with my ex-partner. The reasons that led to our separation are private and have nothing to do with the exploitation that has occurred recently. The respect and esteem I have for my daughter’s father is such that I am sure he will be able to take responsibility for his actions.

And, continuing, the ex-partner by Massimiliano Varrese then added:

I will not respond to personal accusations or requests for explanations on choices that no longer concern me. I trust that these words of mine are sufficient to unravel any further interpretation of reality. Bad tempora currunt.

After the outburst in question, a user addressed these words to Valentina Melis:

Your example of hanging out with Varrese didn’t help the cause.

At this point Valentina Melis responded to her followers in this way: